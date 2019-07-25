Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak joins British PM Boris Johnson's Cabinet: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak has joined British PM Boris Johnson's Cabinet as Chief Secretary to Treasury. He has replaced Liz Truss as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, reports said on Thursday.

Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak joins British PM Boris Johnson’s Cabinet: Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has joined British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet as the chief secretary to the Treasury. The pro-Brexit campaigner has now replaced Liz Truss as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. Thirty-nine-year-old Sunak, who was born in Hampshire on May 12, 1980, lives in Kirby Sigston, just outside Northallerton. The British Conservative Party politician says he trusts Boris Johnson to deliver for Yorkshire.

Sunak’s mother was a pharmacist and owned a chemist shop while his father worked in the National Health Service (NHS) as a general practitioner father. Sunak said he grew up watching his parents serve their local community with dedication. The Conservative Party leader was first elected to represent Richmond constituency in 2015 and re-elected in 2017. He has been elected as an MP from Richmond (Yorkshire) since 2015. He was a junior minister in the department of local government and was also a part of Theresa May’s government.

Sunak had co-founded a large investment firm that is working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore. The Conservative Party politician gathered first-hand knowledge regarding business while working in his mother’s tiny chemist shop and felt that politicians should support free enterprise and innovation to ensure future prosperity.

The pro-Brexit campaigner thanks his parents for facilitating his study at Winchester College, Oxford University and Stanford University. Sunak was a school governor, a board member of a large youth club, and always volunteered his time to education programmes that spread opportunity.

In his spare time, Sunak enjoys keeping fit, cricket, football and movies. He met Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in California and married her later on. The couple has two daughters — Krishna and Anoushka.

Apart from Sunak, two other Indian-origin ministers – Alok Sharma and Priti Patel – also joined Team Boris, reports said on Thursday.

