Rising Kashmir newspaper editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by suspected terrorists along with his two security personnel in Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Srinagar on Thursday. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid.

Rising Kashmir newspaper editor Shujaat Bukhari on Thursday was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Press Colony in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) capital Srinagar. The terrorists attacked editor Shujaat Bukhari and his security personnel in Srinagar’s Press Colony. According to initial information, two of his security personnel have also succumbed to the injuries. Following the incident, the security forces in the valley have launched search operations to nab the terrorists.

J&K DGP SP Vaid while on the situation said described it is an unfortunate incident. Speaking on the attack, SP Vaid said that 3 terrorists on a motorcycle attacked Bukhari at 7:30 pm on Thursday when he leaving from his office and boarding his car. Bukhari’s PSOs were also attacked before they could react.

Following the attack on Shujaat Bukhari, the J&K police has said that an investigation has been launched in the killing of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari. Our preliminary investigation indicates that it was a terror attack.

Senior journalist Iftikhar Gilani while speaking on the sad demise of Shujaat Bukhari said, “Had a conversation with him just 20 minutes before the incident. It’s really shocking. This is the situation of journalists in Kashmir.”

Had a conversation with him just 20 minutes before the incident. It's really shocking.This is the situation of journalists in Kashmir.Jinke haath khoon se range huye hain, unko introspect karna hoga: Iftikhar Gilani, Senior Journalist on the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari pic.twitter.com/Dy4rW6s6hN — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Giving her reaction on the attack, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that she is shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. “The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence and pray for his soul to rest in peace. Deepest condolences to his family.”

Visuals of CM Mehboob Mufti meeting the family of Shujaat Bukhari, Editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, who was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in in Srinagar city. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/jOizsk3J8s — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed it an act of cowardice. “It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked and pained. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family.”

Reports say that Shujaat Bukhari was with his PSO his SUV was attacked. The journalist was also associated with The Hindu before working for Rising Kashmir. He was previously attacked in the year 2000, following which he was given police protection. Speaking on the sad demise of the journalist, Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Jamwal said that it was an attack on the freedom of the press.

Also, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah while mentioning that he is shocked beyond words, said that may Shujaat find a place in Jannat and may his loved ones find strength at this difficult time.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More