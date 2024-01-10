Farooq Abdullah Raises Concerns Over Rising Muslim Hatred Amid Maldivian Controversy

National Conference (NC) patriarch Farooq Abdullah weighed in on the controversy surrounding derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah suggested that the ‘rising hatred’ against Muslims in India may be a factor behind the situation. He expressed bewilderment over the Maldivian leaders’ reaction, considering India’s historical support and intervention to prevent foreign occupation.

Abdullah highlighted India’s longstanding solidarity with the Maldives and emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions amid increasing Chinese influence in the region. He proposed that India and China could restore their previous friendship, as seen during the time of Jawaharlal Nehru when the Panchsheel Agreement was established.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar supported PM Modi, stating that it is unacceptable for a leader from another country to make derogatory remarks against the Indian Prime Minister. Pawar emphasized the need to respect the PM’s post globally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that PM Modi tends to take things personally since assuming office in 2014. Kharge stressed the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries and adapting to changing times.

The controversy erupted following disparaging remarks by Maldivian officials about PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and his call to develop the region for beach tourism. New Delhi responded by summoning the Maldivian envoy to register a strong protest, leading to cancellations of planned visits to the Maldives.”