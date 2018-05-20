Many locals in Mumbai on Sunday. May 20 expressed anguish over the high fuel prices, as petrol price climbed to a new height in Mumbai at Rs 84.07/litre in the city. The emphatic concern of the people of Mumbai is relevant since in India petrol is the costliest in Mumbai where high local taxes has caused a surge in fuel prices.

Similar concerns were raised by the people of Delhi as petrol price spiked by 33 paise a litre, the highest since the daily price revision which came into force in mid-June 2017 and diesel increased by 26 paise. While diesel is the costliest in Hyderabad at a price of Rs 73.45 a litre due to high local taxes.

On the other hand, petrol breached Rs 80 mark in Bhopal (Rs 81.83 a litre), in Patna (Rs 81.73), Hyderabad (Rs 80.76) and Srinagar (Rs 80.35).

This is the 7th straight day of price spike since oil PSUs on May 14 resumed daily price revision after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll break. Meanwhile, on Friday, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg refused to say if there are any changes of government’s cut on excise duty on auto fuel in order to lessen the burden on the consumers.

