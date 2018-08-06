The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended two Jet Airways pilots on Monday after they had attempted a take-off from a taxiway last week at Riyadh Airport in Saudi Arabia. The incident took place last Friday, August 3. The following matter surfaced after the aviation authorities of Saudi Arabia made these findings public. As per reports, Jet Airways Boeing 737 tried to take off from taxiway with 141 flyers and 7 crew members on board. The pilots flying the Boeing 737 reportedly mistook the taxiway as the runway and tried to take off with full thrust leading to the skidding of the aircraft onto the unpaved area.

