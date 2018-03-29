Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving his jail sentence after being convicted in Fodder Scam, has now been admitted to AIIMS for specialised treatment. The RJD was has been admitted to AIIMS after he had complaints of uneasiness while serving his jail term in Bisra Munda Jail in Ranchi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving his jail sentence after being convicted in Fodder Scam, has now been admitted to AIIMS for specialised treatment. The RJD was has been admitted to AIIMS after he had complaints of uneasiness while serving his jail term in Bisra Munda Jail in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS by Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIIMS) in Ranchi. He had complained of uneasiness on March 17 after which the RJD chief was taken for medical assistance.

Speaking on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s condition, an AIIMS doctor said that Lalu’s condition is stable. “He was brought in at noon. His sugar levels are a little bit high and he has some infection in the kidney.” After Lalu Prasad Yadav complained about his health, he was allowed by a special CBI court to seek treatment in AIIMS, Delhi. Lalu Yadav boarded a train to reach Delhi as he was not recommended by the doctors to board a flight to travel to Delhi.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, after he was convicted in the Fodder Scam case, has been lodged in jail since December 23. He was convicted in four fodder scam case. In one of the latest hearing, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi found former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth Dumka treasury fodder scam. However, Jagannath Mishra, another former CM of Bihar, along with five others was given clean chit. The recent judgment of the CBI court was a big blow to Lalu Prasad, who is already serving a 13-year prison sentence in Birsa Munda Jail in the capital city of Jharkhand.

