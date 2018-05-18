A delegation of RJD and Congress leaders on Friday meet Bihar governor Satyapal Malik claiming to form the government in the state. The letter, dated May 18, stated that RJD is inspired to write to you all over again in view of a principled position taken by the governor of Karnataka highlighting the single largest party in the formation of the government.

A day after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav and other alliance leaders met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik and hand over letters stating that RJD is the single largest party in the state legislative Assembly and hence should be invited to form the government in the state. The letter, dated May 18, stated that RJD is inspired to write to you all over again in view of a principled position taken by the governor of Karnataka highlighting the single largest party in the formation of the government.

The letter, signed by RJD legislative party leader Tejaashwi Yadav says as RJD is the single largest party in the existing Legislative Assembly. The letter cited that HAM-S has already pledged support to us. The Congress and Communist Party of India (M-L) also submitted the letters to Bihar governor Satyapal Singh. At present, in the Bihar legislative Assembly opposition has 111 MLAs including 80 of RJD and 27 of Congress. The BJP’s plan for taking a majority in Karnataka fired back after Karnataka governor invited BJP to form the government in the state as they have emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats.

Patna: Tejashwi Yadav and other alliance leaders met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik, hand over letters stating that RJD is the single largest party and hence should be invited to form Government pic.twitter.com/K24yHxu3nH — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

As per reports, Congress’ Goa in-charge, Challa Kumar along with other party leaders will be meeting the Governor of Goa today. In the meet, Congress will be insisting the Governor in Goa to allow them to form the government as they had emerged as the largest party in the 2017 polls.

After 2017 Assembly election results, Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats out of total Assembly strength of 40 whereas BJP formed the government by claiming only 13 seats. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has ordered the floor test in Karnataka for BS Yeddyurappa government tomorrow at 4pm.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App