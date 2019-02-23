RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi over his allegations on the money spent on bungalow renovation. Tejashwi had vacated the bungalow following the order of Supreme Court last week. The issue came into notice after BJP leader was allotted the same bungalow. BJP leader had called it a fancy and expensive 7-star accommodation.

After Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi accused RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over the misuse of money spent on Bungalow the RJD chief has lashed out in response at the Bihar deputy CM for taking up the false claims regarding the house renovation matter. Following Supreme Court’s order, Yadav had vacated the house.

The RJD leader was allotted a bungalow in 5, Deshratna Marg, besides the chief minister residence, when he took over the deputy chief ministership in November 2015. Sushil Modi has claimed that the opposition leader had spent huge public money on the bungalow and its interiors including air-conditioners, conference hall and IT gadgets. Tejashwi dared the deputy chief minister to make public details of the enormous expenditure spent in the renovation of ministerial bungalows and even in the expansion of the CM residence after it was vacated by his mother Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi alleged that the bungalow was renovated as per his taste and requirements by him, hence there should not be any hue and cry over it. Meanwhile, the building construction department has ordered an inquiry over the money spent on bungalow by the successive government.

The RJD leader had come under severe criticism after BJP leader Sushil Modi taken over as the new occupant in a bungalow which earlier was allotted to Tejashwi. The BJP leader had called it a fancy and expensive 7-star accommodation.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More