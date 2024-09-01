Sunday, September 1, 2024

RJD Leads State-Wide Protest In Bihar For Nationwide Caste Census

RJD protests statewide in Bihar demanding a nationwide caste census and a 65% quota increase in the Ninth Schedule.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is conducting a state-wide one-day sit-in protest demanding a nationwide caste census and the inclusion of the 65 percent quota increase in Bihar in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The protest is being held across various districts, with party officials and workers gathering in large numbers. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, participated in the protest from the party office on Beerchand Patel Path.

Tejashwi Yadav’s Address

During the protest, Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media, stating, “When we were in power for 17 months, only then was the reservation limit increased? Why did it not happen during their (NDA) tenure? They are performing a drama. Why is it (reservation) not being included in the Ninth Schedule? Those who are giving statements today were the same people who were sitting with me and announcing reservations.”

Yadav further criticized the NDA and JDU, saying, “5 lakh jobs were given during our tenure… Sports policy and education policy were implemented during that time… These people (NDA) are negative. If you say something positive, they are bound to get hurt.”

Criticism of Bihar’s Special Status

Yadav also questioned the special status of Bihar, accusing JDU leaders of clapping when Bihar was not granted special state status. He challenged JDU leaders to clarify their stance on including the reservation in the Ninth Schedule, stating, “If they are in power, then it is their responsibility… Leave aside the special state status of Bihar.

JDU people were clapping when Bihar was not given the special state status. Why should it not be given?”

BJP’s Response

The BJP criticized the RJD’s protest, alleging that the RJD did nothing to ensure reservation in Panchayats while in power.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha responded, “CM Nitish Kumar ensured that a caste census took place in Bihar. He took all affirmative actions regarding the same. The opposition did not even provide reservation in Panchayats when they were in power.”

