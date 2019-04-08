RJD manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha Election: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav supported the Congress's NYAY scheme and announced that reservation will be allowed on basis of the Mandal Commission report, the party said.

RJD manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha Election: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday released his party’s manifesto for the ensuing 2019 Lok Sabha election. The RJD manifesto promised food, employment opportunity for the youth and unemployed, education for all and reservation for Dalits and the backward classes in government jobs and education. At the same time, Tejashwi Yadav supported Congress’s NYAY scheme. Reservation will be allowed on basis of the Mandal Commission report, the party said.

