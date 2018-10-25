According to reports, Tejashwi Yadav was seen with history-sheeter Suresh Chaudhary in a group selfie taken during his state-wide 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra' campaign in Gopalganj on Tuesday. Apart from that, reports surfaced that Yadav met family members of don-turned politician Mohammad Shahbuddin in Siwan.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday expressed its apprehension that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could use criminals to free RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in a daring jailbreak. JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar stepped up its attacks on Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav after a photographs showing Yadav in the company of a dreaded criminal surfaced. Currently, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted in a number of cases relating to the 1,000-crore fodder scam, is lodged at a hospital in Ranchi under custody.

According to reports, Tejashwi Yadav was seen with history-sheeter Suresh Chaudhary in a group selfie taken during his state-wide ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra’ campaign in Gopalganj on Tuesday. In the group selfie, Suresh Chaudhary is seen wearing a green angavastram symbolizing his support for the RJD. In another photograph, released by the JD(U) leader, Chaudhary is sitting in the front row of the audience at the rally in Gopalganj on the third day of his public campaign against NDA.

The JD(U) leader intensified his attack after reports surfaced that Yadav met family members of don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahbuddin in Siwan. Shahabuddin is one of the most dreaded history-sheeter politicians of Bihar and he is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Tejashwi Yadav’s photograph with Chaudhary and Mohammad Shahbuddin’s family invited sharp political criticism as the latter faces several cases of murder and abduction lodged against him.

Keeping in view of Yadav’s hobnobbing with dreaded criminals, Neeraj Kumar wrote a letter to the Director General of Police of Jharkhand expressing his fear that an attempt may be made to facilitate Lalu’s escape from jail. Kumar also requested the Jharkhand Police chief to take necessary steps to thwart any such mischievous attempt in future.

