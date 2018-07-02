Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap on Monday hinted at quitting politics in a Facebook post but later deleted the post within minutes, saying that his account was hacked by RSS and BJP’s IT cell to create a rift in his family.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap on Monday hinted at quitting politics. In a Facebook post, former state health minister said that his mother Rabri Devi does not address issues faced by him within the party. The RJD leader further said he is compelled to think about quitting politics. However, later he deleted the post and clarified that his account was hacked by RSS and BJP’s IT cell, adding that earlier an RSS supporter hacked his father Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Facebook account.

He said, “The hackers had been in jail for a long time. Before me and now I’ve been wrong about my mummy. Against our growing effect, our opposition has adopted a low-level politics.” In another clarifying post, the RJD leader said his ‘uncle’ (Nitish Kumar) today with BJP’s support tried to create a rift in our family. Expressing his love for Tejashwi, he said his brother is a piece of heart for him.

Quoting response from his Assembly constituency, he further said that RJD leaders Om Prakash Yadav and Subodh Kumar Rai had called him a mentally disturbed person, he added that they also referred to him as a slave of his wife.

