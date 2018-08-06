Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader RK Dhawan passed away on Monday in Delhi at the age of 81. RK Dhawan was known as someone who was close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. RK Dhawan was admitted to Delhi's BL Kapur hospital and took his last breath at around 7 pm on Monday evening.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister RK Dhawan passed away on Monday in Delhi at the age of 81. RK Dhawan was known as someone who was close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. RK Dhawan was admitted to Delhi’s BL Kapur hospital and took his last breath at around 7 pm on Monday evening. The former Union Minister was admitted to the hospital on July 31 (Tuesday) and since then he was on a treatment as he was suffering from age-related ailments.

Following this sad development, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said they pay homage to the veteran Congress leader RK Dhawan, who took his last breath on Monday around 7 pm. RS Surjewala said that veteran Congress leader’s tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment and untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered.

Former Union Minister and late Congress leader RK Dhawan held the post of being the private secretary to Indira Gandhi and held the position for a long time. RK Dhawan was a Rajya Sabha member also.

Dhawan was the member of the Congress Committee and served as personal assistant to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1962, till the time, she took her last breath.

