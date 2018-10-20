RK Pachauri sexual harassment case: A Delhi court on Saturday framed charges against former TERI director RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. The Delhi Police had filed a case against RK Pachauri in 2015 on the basis of a complaint filed by a former female junior colleague on charges of sexual harassment at workplace. Get more updates and latest news on RK Pachauri sexual harassment case.

RK Pachauri sexual harassment case: A Delhi court on Saturday framed charges against former TERI director RK Pachauri in a sexual harassment case. The court has framed charges under section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and section 509 (words used to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Delhi Police had filed a case against RK Pachauri in 2015 on the basis of a complaint filed by a former female junior colleague on charges of sexual harassment at workplace. Meanwhile, environmentalist RK Pachauri has sought a speedy trial in the case citing his old age. RK Pachauri told the court that he is 78, so the matter be expedited.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned the complainant for 4th and 5th January for cross-examination and evidence. The complainant has decided to appeal against the order of a lower court that had dropped three key charges against former TERI chief. The court had on September 14 held that there was sufficient material to frame charges against Pachauri.

RK Pachauri was the chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during his tenure in IPCC. He had to step down as the Director-General of TERI after a woman colleague accused him of making sexual advances more than a decade earlier.

The Delhi Police had filed a case against RK Pachauri on February 13, 2015, and he was granted anticipatory bail in the case on March 31. In March 2016, the Delhi Police had filed charge sheet of more than 1400 pages against RK Pachauri.

