RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha joins Bihar Mahagathbandhan: Speaking on joining Bihar Mahagathbandhan, Kushwaha said his party had many options and UPA was one of them and the wholeheartedness shown by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is one of the reasons he joined, but the biggest reason he is in Bihar Mahagathbandhan is the people of Bihar.

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha joins Bihar Mahagathbandhan: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha joined the Bihar Mahagathbandhan on Thursday while Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan met BJP President Amit Shah on seats in Delhi. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi were present during Kushwaha’s joining. Opposition leader Sharad Yadav and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi couldn’t attend the event as expected earlier. Ahmed Patel had met Kushwaha on December 15, 2018, at the former Union minister’s residence during the first round of talks between him and the Congress.

The ties between the RSLP and the BJP strained after the latter preferred to joined hands with RJD chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to reports, Kushwaha decided to quit the NDA after Kumar offered the RSLP only two seats to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, the BJP had bagged 22 seas, the LJP 6 and the RLSP got 3 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

