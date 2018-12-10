Hours after announcing resignation, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha announced his party's withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed Bihar and nothing was done for giving special status to the state.

Within hours of announcing resignation, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha held a press conference and announced his party’s withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed Bihar and nothing was done for giving special status to the state. Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds about 2 RLSP MLAs, Lallan Paswan and Sudhanshu Shekhar, breaking away from their party and joining the Janata Dal (United). RLSP, has 3 MPs from Bihar, Ram Kumar Sharma Sitmahri, Arun Kumar and Upendra Kushwaha himself.

Kushwaha’s resignation has come in the wake of months of infighting between the RLSP and the BJP over seat-sharing formula for the state for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Kushwaha is also slated to visit Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan meet later in the day.

Speaking ahead of his meet with the Opposition parties, Kushwaha said that people of Bihar are feeling cheated as the PM had failed to deliver on his promise. Kushwaha said he had trusted Modi to deliver on his social justice promise but the PM couldn’t meet his expectations.

