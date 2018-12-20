BJP-LJP alliance talk for Bihar: The meeting is being held in New Delhi after Chirag Paswan expressed his disappointment on Twitter over lack of clarity and direction on Bihar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election despite a number of meetings with the BJP leadership. Speaking to a TV channel, LJP's Parliamentary Board chairman said that if the NDA government doesn't listen to the LJP's demands on the SC/ST Act and the removal of Justice Goel from the NGT, then they will join the Dalit protests scheduled to be held on August 9, 2018. However, Chirag clarified that the LJP won't quit the NDA.

BJP-LJP alliance talk for Bihar: A meeting between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president President Amit Shah and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan on Bihar seat-sharing formula took place in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting is being held in New Delhi after Chirag Paswan expressed his disappointment on Twitter over lack of clarity and direction on Bihar ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election despite a number of meetings with the BJP leadership. Speaking to a TV channel, LJP’s Parliamentary Board chairman said that if the NDA government doesn’t listen to the LJP’s demands on the SC/ST Act and the removal of Justice Goel from the NGT, then they will join the Dalit protests scheduled to be held on August 9, 2018. However, Chirag clarified that the LJP won’t quit the NDA and his mother will not contest Lok Sabha Elections as she wants to stay away from active politics.

Expressing his concern for an urgent meeting, LJP’s Parliamentary Board chairman Chirag Paswan on Thursday said the Congress party has won after a long time because there has been a positive change in Rahul Gandhi. Anybody should give credit to the Congress leadership because they chose issues well than imagined earlier… If you criticise someone, you should also appreciate them when they perform well, Chirag added. The LJP chairman on Tuesday suggested that the BJP must devise a strategy for the remaining constituencies “before it is too late”.

After the exit of the former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) are the NDA’s key allies in Bihar.

In the wake of the BJP-LJP meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Nitish Kumar are expected to visit New Delhi on December 21, 2018.

