The Personnel Ministry on Thursday appointed chief interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, RN Ravi as the Deputy National Security Advisory. Reports said that the Appointments Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to redesignate RN Ravi as Deputy National Security Advisor (Internal Affairs) and as interlocutor of the government of India in Nagaland instead of Chairman, Joint Intelligence Committee. An order was issued regarding the appointment earlier in the day. In September 2014, RN Ravi is working as joint intelligence chief (JIC) with the Government of India. The decision was taken months after the NDA came to power.

The JIC works under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). Interestingly, RN Ravi had closely worked with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and both of them are compared to each other when it comes to their confidence level. He was heading the northeast desk during his term in the Intelligence Bureau and retired as Special Director in IB in 2012. He is a 1976 batch Indian Police service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre.

The moment he was appointed as the chief interlocutor, he held a dialogue with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM). Though he came under criticism for holding talks with NSCN-IM, it didn’t seem to affect him. After 1997 ceasefire agreement, it was RN Ravi who signed a framework agreement on behalf of Union government with the NSCN-IM. The details of the agreement haven’t yet been made public and the Opposition had targeted the government several times to release the framework.

