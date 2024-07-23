Road Closures in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem District as Godavari River Levels Rise

With the rise in water levels of the Godavari River, the main road in Burgampahad village, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Telangana, has been submerged, leading district authorities to close it down.

Currently, the Godavari River has reached a height of 51.40 feet, causing the water to overflow onto the roads connecting the village to Chhattisgarh via Bhadrachalam. As a result, many roads in the area have been inundated and subsequently closed by district authorities.

On Monday, July 22, the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 48 feet, prompting officials to issue flood warnings. The Bhadrachalam Revenue Divisional Officer has sent a fax message to the Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer, Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector, and District Magistrate, alerting them of the situation.

A second warning was issued at Bhadrachalam, with all officers advised to take the necessary actions. The Revenue Divisional Officer stated, “Godavari Floods 2024, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Bhadrachalam Division & Mandal, Godavari Water Level reached 48 feet (forty-eight feet) on July 22, 2024, at 2:09 pm. Second warning issued; the forecast indicates further rise; all the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual.”

The rising water levels in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam are attributed to the arrival of floodwaters from upper areas.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecasted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra over the next two days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected thereafter. According to the IMD, rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Indo-Gangetic plains in the coming days.

(With ANI Inputs)

