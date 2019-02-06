Robert Vadra at ED official: Indian businessman Robert Vadra was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at the Enforcement Directorate for scrutiny in a money laundering case. Following his anticipatory bail last week, Mr Vadra was asked to join an investigation by a Delhi court.

Robert Vadra at ED official: Indian businessman and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra arrived at the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, February 6 for grilling in connection with a money laundering case. He was accompanied by his wife and newly appointed General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East, Priyanka Gandhi. Media reports said Mr Vadra will be grilled for illegal transactions, buying and possessing property in London and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A Delhi based court last week exempted interim bail to Indian businessman till February 16 and was asked to be present before the investigation agency on February 6 in money laundering case. The court had also issued a notice to the probe body and sought to take a stand on Vadra’s plea untill the next date of hearing. It also directed Vadra’s aid to provide a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Mr Vadra is under scrutiny for purchasing property in London, 12 Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi.

Delhi: Robert Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate to appear in connection with a money laundering case

During the hearing of his anticipatory bail, TS Tulsi, a senior advocate representing Mr Vadra, had claimed that his client was being scrutinised for a farce criminal prosecution, which is just based on a political vendetta.

Meanwhile, media reports said Priyanka Gandhi, who was joined by his husband at the probe agency, on Wednesday asserted that she wanted to send a clear message to the ED with her appearance. He further claimed that she stands by her husband.

