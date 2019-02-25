A Delhi Court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hand over Robert Vadra soft and hard copies of documents seized by it in connection with money laundering case. The documents were seized by the ED during the raids it conducted at its office. The court has directed to provide the hard copies of the documents to Robert Vadra's legal team within 5 days.

Apart from this, the Delhi court will also hear Robert Vadra’s second application seeking a stay in interrogation until the documents relating to the case are provided to him ar 2 pm. The court has also ordered that Vadra does not need to join the interrogation till then. In the hearing, Robert Vadra’s counsel KTS Tulsi alleged that the ED wants to rush the case as elections are approaching.

Earlier on February 10, 2019, the husband of Congress in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi, had been summoned by the ED for the third time in a week following the money laundering case. The ED had grilled him for straight eight hours.

Reportedly, Robert Vadra was also questioned about his links to Sanjay Bhandari, an alleged key player in Rafale deal during UPA regime. As per reports, Vadra accepted that Bhandari is his friend but denied having any business links with him.

