The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday grilled Robert Vadra in a two-hour long session where the under-fire businessman denied owning any properties in London, as per reports. He also refuted the allegations that he had asked Manoj Arora, Vadra’s employee and key accused in the money laundering case, to write an e-mail on his behalf. During the interrogation, Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, presented his income tax documents to prove his innocence.

Reportedly, Robert Vadra was also questioned about his links to Sanjay Bhandari, an alleged key player in Rafale deal during UPA regime. As per reports, Vadra accepted that Bhandari is his friend but denied having any business links with him.

Earlier, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has granted an interim immunity from arrest to Robert Vadra till February 16 but ordered him to help the ED in the ongoing investigation of a money laundering case involving a purchase of a string of properties in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Vadra was called in by the ED for questioning and his statement was recorded by an ED team led by Joint Director accompanied by Deputy Director and 5 other officers. Vadra’s wife and Congress general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi dropped him to the ED office before heading to the AICC office in Delhi.

