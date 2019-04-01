Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case: Special Judge Arvind Kumar said Robert Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission of the court. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is appearing for Robert Vadra, said the legal system has emerged victorious.

Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case: A special CBI court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. The anticipatory bail has also been granted to his close aide Manoj Arora. Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora have to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakh. Special Judge Arvind Kumar said Robert Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with evidence or influence any witnesse in the case.

On court’s order, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is appearing for Robert Vadra, said the legal system has emerged victorious. Robert is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. Robert has denied these allegations, calling it a political vendetta ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections.

