In a Facebook post, Vadra said he had nothing to hide and the BJP government at the Centre had stooped to a new low for political gains and was harassing a senior citizen. Vadra will have to answer more than 50 questions drafted by the ED in connection with the case, a media report said.

Robert Vadra will have to answer more than 50 questions drafted by the ED in connection with the case, a media report said

Businessman Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Jaipur in a money laundering case. The mother-son duo will be grilled by the agency in connection with Bikaner land case probe. They were dropped off at the agency office by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who did a mega roadshow in Lucknow on Monday to launch his party’s campaign for forthcoming parliamentary polls. Large hoardings have been put up outside the ED office in support of Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party workers who were assembled outside the ED office also raised slogans like ‘Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’.

Robert Vadra will have to answer more than 50 questions drafted by the ED in connection with the case, a media report said. Earlier in the day, Robert Vadra in a Facebook post hit out at the BJP over his interrogation in money laundering cases.

#WATCH 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' slogans raised outside ED office in Jaipur as Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrived for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also with them pic.twitter.com/cOPQAgbBE9 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

Vadra said he had nothing to hide and the BJP government at the Centre had stooped to a new low for political gains and was harassing a senior citizen. In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra said his ailing mother is being harassed by the Modi government. Last week, Robert Vadra was quizzed by the ED three times in another money laundering case related to a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More