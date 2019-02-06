Robert Vadra on Congress posters: While launching a scathing attack at the Vadra and the Congress, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the posters of two criminals were installed outside AICC headquarters. He was pointing towards the posters of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

Robert Vadra on Congress posters: A day after Priyanka Gandhi took the charge as Congress Uttar Pradesh general secretary in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has targeted her husband and businessman Roberta Vadra over the money-laundering allegations levelled against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While launching a scathing attack at the Vadra and the Congress, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the posters of two criminals were installed outside AICC headquarters. He was pointing towards the posters of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.

The BJP national spokesperson also questioned Rahul Gandhi over the charges of money-laundering filed against Vadra by the ED. While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Patra asserted that the posters of two criminals had been put in front of Congress office. He said that both of them were out on bail. Criminal no1 was Rahul Gandhi in connection with National Herald case and criminal no 2 was Robert Vadra who would be appearing before ED today in connection with money laundering case, Patra noted.

The BJP also alleged that Vadra was a prime accused in the AgustaWestland scam along with other prominent Congress leaders. The BJP also questioned the Congress on how a roadpati like Vadra could become a crorepati. The saffron party also accused the grand old party of being firm towards the Congress family. The BJP alleged that the Gandhi and aides had been looting the country since ages.

The remarks from the BJP have come a few hours ahead of Vadra’s appearing in the before the ED that is scheduled for today. Robert Vadra has been accused of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London’s 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

