In her first political appearance after becoming Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defied the party’s usual stand of ducking question on her husband Robert Vadra and said that she wanted to send a clear message to everyone that she stands by her husband. Priyanka also accompanied Vadra till the Enforcement Directorate office where he was questioned for more than 6 hours over alleged property deals in London.

On being asked if the case against her husband was political, she said entire world knows what was happening. Interestingly, while Vadra was grilled by the ED, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road to take charge as Congress General secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, pumped with Priyanka’s defiant gesture, a senior party leader was quoted by Time of India as saying that they will not be bullied into submission by the Narendra Modi government’s motivated actions.

As for the Vadra’s questioning, that too for the first time after the case appeared before any investigative agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings, he denied every allegation, with his lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan saying that all charges against Vadra were wrong and they will cooperate with the agency a 100%.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The ED lodged a case of money laundering against Robert Vadra, his associate Manoj Arora over the purchase of a property in London. ED first lodged the case against Arora after the agency stumbled upon his role in money laundering while investigating another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

ED has contended that the property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and then sold at the same price in 2010, effectively hinting towards the fact that he was not the owner and Robert Vadra was using the property and incurring expenditure on the renovation of the property.

Arora was the key person who dealt with the money and played a part in hiding this Vadra’s overseas undeclared assets.

