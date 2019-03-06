Vadra, who is being investigated by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has termed probe against him a political vendetta by the BJP as the country was heading towards crucial Lok Sabha election.

Robert Vadra says he is not like others who looted country and ran away

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday said he will not enter politics at an appropriate time and until his name is cleared in money laundering case against him. Robert Vadra went on to say that he was getting requests from various places in the country to represent their village or constituency. On Enforcement Directorate interrogation, Vadra said he had done nothing wrong and the truth will triumph. In a swipe at Modi government, the brother-in-law of Congress president said nobody was talking about those who looted the country and ran away, in an apparent reference to defaulters like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi.

He further said he was still in the country cooperating with investigations against him. Late last month, Robert Vadra had indicated that he may contest from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad where he spent his childhood.

Robert Vadra: I'm in this country, there are people who have looted the country and run away, what about them? I'm always going to be in this country, I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise. pic.twitter.com/ZD54E5DOFa — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Posters welcoming the businessman to contest from Moradabad had come up in western Uttar Pradesh town, triggering speculations within and outside the Congress party.

The businessman’s wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was appointed as the general secretary of the Congress party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi falls.

