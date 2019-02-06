Robert Vadra questioned by 5 hours by Enforcement Directorate: Indian Businessman and son-in-law of former UPA president Sonia Gandhi was grilled on Wednesday, February 6, by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 5 hours in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Robert Vadra questioned by 5 hours by Enforcement Directorate: Indian Businessman and son-in-law of former UPA president Sonia Gandhi was examined on Wednesday, February 6, by the Enforcement Directorate for more than 5 hours in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. Mr Vadra, who was accompanied by his wife and General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh-East Priyanka Gandhi at the probe agency office, refuted owning property in London worth 1. 9 million pounds.

He also rejected knowing any people who were involved in the fraudulent case, media reports said. The case reportedly involves as many as 9 London-based properties, which Mr Vadra is accused of owning. While Mr Vadra has blatantly denied to such allegations, his advocate TS Tulsi had earlier said that his client was being questioned for a farce criminal prosecution, which is only based on a political vendetta.

However, the Indian tycoon has reportedly admitted of knowing Manoj Arora, an ex-employee of a company link to him named Skylight Hospitality LLP. But he denied that Mr Arora wrote an e-mail on his behalf.

Earlier, Mr Vadra was awarded interim mitigation by the Delhi’s Patiala House Court till February 16 but was urged to appear before the ED in the ongoing probe of a money laundering case, which involved possession of certain properties in London worth million pounds.

The grilling of MR Vadra comes at a time when his wife Priyanka Gandhi has been given a primal position in politics by her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, which has garnered a mix response from Indian politicians.

