Robert Vadra has sought the anticipatory bail in a the alleged money laundering case related to the purchase of a London-based property, which is estimated to worth 1.9 million pounds. Worth mentioning is that this property located at 12, Bryanston Square in London is owned by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Robert Vadra on Friday filed an anticipatory bail application in a Delhi court seeking protection from arrest in case of a non-bailable arrest over a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). According to reports, Vadra has sought the anticipatory bail in the alleged money laundering case related to the purchase of a London-based property, which is estimated to worth 1.9 million pounds.

Worth mentioning is that this property located at 12, Bryanston Square in London is owned by Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, in the same case, Vadra close aid, Manoj Arora, who is also under the ED scanner in the case, was granted interim protection from arrest till February 6 by the Delhi court.

WHAT IS THE CASE?

The ED lodged a case of money laundering against Robert Vadra, his associate Manoj Arora over the purchase of the aforementioned property in London. ED first lodged the case against Arora after the agency stumbled upon his role in money laundering while investigating another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

ED has contended that the property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and then sold at the same price in 2010, effectively hinting towards the fact that he was not the owner and Robert Vadra was using the property and incurring incurring expenditure on the renovation of the property.

Arora was the key person who dealt with the money and played a part in hiding this Vadra’s overseas undeclared assets.

The Vadra’s anticipatory bail application is scheduled to be heard on February 2, 2019.

