Hitting back at the Modi government after an FIR was filed against him in a land scam case, businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday made a statement that its the election season and there is an increase in oil prices, therefore it’s a tactic to divert peoples’ attention from the real issues with his decade-old issue. Making a statement, Robert Vadra said, “Election season, increase in oil prices… so let’s divert real people’s issues with my decade-old issue. What’s new?”
