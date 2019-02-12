Vadra along with his mother will be reporting at Bikaner's zonal office for the investigation. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Rajasthan High Court had summoned Vadra and his mother to appear for further investigation in the case before ED

Businessman Robert Vadra landed in Jaipur yesterday afternoon to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the probe in an alleged land scam case in Kolayat division of Bikaner, Rajasthan. Vadra is accompanied by his mother. Vadra had earlier been grilled by the ED thrice in the national capital. According to sources, the Rajasthan High Court had summoned Vadra and his mother to appear for further investigation in the case before ED. , Vadra along with his mother will be reporting at Bikaner’s zonal office for the investigation. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra has been accused of allowing his associate Mahesh Nagar’s driver pay for buying land in Bikaner district of Rajasthan through a cheque withdrawn on his mother Maureen’s behalf. The ED has questioned the manner in which the transaction took place. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who arrived Jaipur last night dropped off her husband and mother-in-law and left soon after. Last week after ED’s rigorous grilling to Vadra, Priyanka had told media that she stands by her husband.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra and his mother, Maureen Vadra, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case amidst heightened security

#WATCH 'Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' slogans raised outside ED office in Jaipur as Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrived for questioning in connection with Bikaner land case probe. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also with them pic.twitter.com/cOPQAgbBE9 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

The Rajasthan money laundering case was lodged by the ED in 2015 preceding to several FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police on the basis of complaints it received from the Bikaner tehsildar on fraudulent land allotment which is a sensitive region considering it was close to Pakistan border. ED will be questioning Vadra for Skylight Hospitality firm’s involvement in the case. The firm, allegedly linked to Vadra had bought the land in Bikaner. Vadra so far has rubbished all the allegations against him. The Congress party has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led-government for resorting to vendetta politics ahead of the general elections.

