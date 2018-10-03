India should support Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and put pressure on Myanmar to ease the worst humanitarian crisis, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. The UN chief described India as a fundamental pillar of multilateralism.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said India should support Bangladesh in dealing with the Rohingya crisis and put pressure on Myanmar to ease the worst humanitarian crisis. Antonio Guterres, who is currently in India, said Rohingyas have faced the worst discrimination in the world. The UN chief made this remark while responding to a question at “town hall event” where students, journalists and officials from the NITI Aayog and the United Nations were also present. He described India as a fundamental pillar of multilateralism.

His remark comes after the Centre’s recent caution to state governments that Rohingya refugees are trying to cross the territories. On October 2, it was reported that five members of a Rohingya refugee family were detained by the police on Tuesday in Kerala, soon after they arrived from Hyderabad. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had offered help to Myanmar in safe, speedy and sustainable return of Rohingyas. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had recently said all Rohingyas in India were illegal immigrants as none of them had applied for asylum as refugees.

He will also attend the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance and a conference of Energy Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) countries today in New Delhi.

General Antonio will present the United Nations’ highest environmental honour, the ‘UNEP Champions of the Earth’ award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The award was announced on September, 26, on the sidelines of 73rd United Nations General Assembly at New York City.

