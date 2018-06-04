The Center has asked Jammu and Kashmir and other states to confine Rohingyas Muslims to designated camps and not issue them any identity proof in an attempt to prevent any further diffusion of Rohingyas in India. As per reports, the details were being recorded so that they can eventually be shared with Myanmar for repatriation.

The Central government, continuing its stand against Rohingya Muslims has asked Jammu and Kashmir and other states to confine the Rohingyas to pre-defined locations, record their personal particulars, including biometric details and not to issue Aadhar card or any kind of identity proof to them. A government source quoted by TOI said that the details were being recorded so that they can eventually be shared with Myanmar for repatriation.

The move to confine the Rohingyas is seen to be directed to prevent further diffusion of Rohingyas in India beyond camps.

Currently, there are around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims in India, with over 7,000 in Jammu, 3,000 in Hyderabad, 1,114 in Haryana, 1,200 in western Uttar Pradesh and 400 in Jaipur.

The home ministry in a letter to the chief secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir government said, “security risks posed by some of those Rohingya/foreigners who entered India illegally and were involved in illegal activities such as fraudulent procurement and/or fabrication of Indian identity cards — PAN, voter IDs etc — money laundering, crimes and other anti-national activities.”

A major concern of Indian administration is their vulnerability to radicalisation and hence the stand of central government has been different for Rohingyas.

The move has come in the wake of a central agency report that revealed that touts based in West Bengal and Assam were arranging forged identity documents for the Rohingya soon after they enter the country illegally. According to reports, some NGOs, run by Muslim organisations in West Bengal are also involved in this fake documents racket and have been arranging logistics for their stay in camps.

An intelligence officer quoted by TOI said that there have been attempts by Rohingyas to move to states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The advisory seeking confinement follows September 2017 advisory that had asked states to detect Rohingyas and report them to Centre for deportation.

In September 2017 advisory was challenged in court. The SC had sought a humane approach to the issue.

