The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the plea that was filed to prevent the return of seven Rohingya illegal immigrants back to Myanmar. The plea was filed by activist-politician Prashant Bhushan to stall the repatriation of Rohingyas through the border point at Moreh in Imphal. Folloiwng the ruling, the Centre will be handing over the seven Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar. The following plea was filed on Wednesday soon after it was reported that seven Rohingya have been identified and nabbed by the railway authorities. The Rohingyas were later lodged at a detention centre in Assam’s Silchar.

During the hearings, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has agreed to take them back. The plea was being heard by the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. In the plea filed, he said that the Supreme Court must realise the responsibility it has to protect the right to life for Rohingyas.

Replying to the plea, CJI Gogoi said that the Supreme Court is fully aware of its responsibility towards the right to life and further said that no one needs to remind it of its responsibilities.

The plea was filed to restrain Centre from deporting seven Rohingyas against whom the complaint was filed in Assam’s Silchar.

Rohingyas are the ethnic group that belong to Myanmar’s Rakhine state. The majority of the group belong to the Muslim community. Earlier, there were reports that over 40,000 Rohingya are attempting to enter Kerala by several long-route trains.

As per reports, around 7,00,000 Rohingyas fled to neighbouring Bangladesh after the Myanmar army carried out various mass killings in 2017. The act was called ‘ethnic cleansing’ by the United Nations (UN).

