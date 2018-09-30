The Rohingyas — a tribe from Myanmar's Rakhine state — are said to be travelling from several northeastern states in groups of small families. The letter sent by the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the RPF said that all the officers and railway staff must be alerted about the Rohingya movement.

An alert has been sounded across the state of Kerala after a confidential letter sent to the Railway divisional security commissioners of Madurai, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram stated the exodus of Rohingya people to Kerala via several long route trains. The Rohingyas — a tribe from Myanmar’s Rakhine state — are said to be travelling from several northeastern states in groups of small families. The letter sent by the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the RPF said that all the officers and railway staff must be alerted about the Rohingya movement.

The letter further added that these people should be handed over to the local police immediately after being spotted. The confidential letter that was signed by P Sethu Madhavan said that the report of action taken against the Rohingya people may be sent to the office at the earliest so they can pursue PCSC against the Rohingyas.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Rohingya refugees have started entering Kerala.

Currently, 40,000 Rohingya refugees are living in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Assam and West Bengal. On September 27, Rajnath Singh called all Rohingyas ‘illegal immigrants’ and directed the state governments to monitor their movements to enable their deportation to Myanmar. In August 2017, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had said the government wanted to deport 40,000 Rohingya Muslims from the country

There are reports that the Rohingya are trying to enter the southern states. The Centre has issued advisories to all states to enumerate, observe and collect biometric data of Rohingyas living in India. pic.twitter.com/QmX2m6uSDx — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 27, 2018

Expressing similar views, BJP chief Amit Shah had on Sunday said in New Delhi that his party will seek to identify illegal immigrants living in the country if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls and alleged Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal care for them for vote bank politics. He said at a rally here that illegal infiltrators are also causing trouble in the national capital and likened them to termites, action against whom should not worry any patriot.

Following the ongoing National Register of Citizens (NRC) process in Assam, there has been increasing demand from many BJP leaders that an exercise should be undertaken in the rest of the country to identify illegal immigrants.

Apart from sounding the alert, the letter also named the 14 trains which will be used by these Rohingyas to travel to Kerala. A few of the mentioned trains are Shalimar-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Howrah-Chennai mail, Dibrugarh-Chennai Egmore and Howrah- Chennai Coromandel Express. The following trains are often taken by the skilled and unskilled labourers to travel to Tamil Nadu and Kerala throughout the year. Labourers belonging from states like Assam, West Bengal and Odisha use these trains to travel to the state for work.

Later, the authorities — RPF and Police — confirmed the authenticity of the letter after which they put the officers and staff on alert. As per reports, no arrests have taken place so far.

The ruling BJP government have already made their stand clear on Rohingyas and have stated that they cannot be given the status of refugees as it may be a threat to the national security.

While there is still suspense that why are Rohingyas moving to Kerala, some say that since the state hosts Muslims in large numbers, it will be easier for them to disaapear in the crowd. A study has claimed that Kerala hosted at least 25 lakh people from different states in 2013.

Rohingya are said to be the world’s minority community that settles in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. The following exodus by the Rohingyas to other states started from 2017 after the Myanmar Army initiated a crackdown on several Rohingyas families on the name of uprooting terrorism from the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More