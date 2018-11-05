Rohingya repatriation: The Narendra Modi-led ND government at the Centre opposed the Rohingyas for overstaying illegally in India and any inflow of the refugees to the country for their alleged link to Pakistan's ISI and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The government fears that few Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and several Muslim organisations in the Middle East are in touch with the Rohingyas.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that biometric details of Rohingya refugees will be collected within two months. The Narendra Modi-led ND government at the Centre opposed the Rohingyas for overstaying illegally in India and any inflow of the refugees to the country for their alleged link to Pakistan’s ISI and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The government fears that few Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and several Muslim organisations in the Middle East are in touch with the Rohingyas. A group of armed Rohingya insurgents known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) launched a series of attacks on security installations in Rakhine state on August 25, 2017.

On October 4, the Assam Police had handed over 7 Rohingyas refugees to Myanmar authorities after their deportation formalities were completed and a last-ditch attempt by prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan to save them failed in the Supreme Court. These 7 Rohingyas had been in the detention centre of Assam’s Cachar Central Jail since 2012 for illegally entering India. The deportation raised fears of further repatriations among those sheltering in refugee camps in the country. The Rohingya Muslims living at the Kalindi Kunj camps in Delhi also expressed their fear that the seven refugees deported to Myanmar will soon be killed. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the seven Rohingyas were not victims of last year’s ethnic cleansing in Rakhine state in Myanmar and they decided to go back to Myanmar voluntarily after the Myanmar government issued them documents to return to their country. Newly appointed Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also upheld the NDA government’s contention that the repatriation is as per law as “they are illegal immigrants and the country of origin has accepted them”.

As per the reports, around 40,000 Rohingya are living in India and most of them are in camps. These people arrived over the years after persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More