Rohingya Muslims living in India have feared that the seven refugees deported to Myanmar will soon be killed. India has recently deported the 7 Rohingyas, who were in the detention centre of Assam's Cachar Central Jail since 2012.

The Rohingya Muslims living at the Kalindi Kunj camps are feared that the seven refugees deported to Myanmar will soon be killed. The Rohingyas India said, “We just request Indian govt to let us stay here until there is peace in our country. Seven Rohingyas who were deported will be killed very soon.”

Earlier on Thursday, India had deported 7 Rohingya men to Myanmar, raising fears of further repatriations among those sheltering in refugee camps in the country. After being arrested for illegal entry in India, they were in the detention centre of Assam’s Cachar Central Jail since 2012.

Delhi: Rohingya refugees staying at Kalindi Kunj camp don't want to return to Myanmar fearing for their lives. A refugee says "We just request Indian govt to let us stay here until there is peace in our country. Seven Rohingyas who were deported will be killed very soon." (6.10) pic.twitter.com/XfX1EJwPsN — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

A Rohingya refugee, Mohammad Farooq told the reporters, “I have been living here since 2012. I only request the government to let us live here. We have faced a lot of hardships in our country. We did not leave our country out of greed, no one really wants to leave their own nation.”

As per the reports, around 40,000 Rohingya are living in India and most of them are in camps. These people arrived over the years after persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

