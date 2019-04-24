Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case: The police have said that Apoorva has confessed the murder of her husband and has cited unhappy marriage as the reason for murdering her husband. She has also revealed that she later destroyed the evidence and has tried to mislead the Crime Branch team regarding the brutal crime.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari murder case: Police arrest wife Apoorva for murder

Police on Wednesday arrested wife of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari in connection with her husband’s death. As per reports, Apoorva Tiwari, wife of former chief minister ND Tiwari’s son Rohit Tiwari has been arrested by police after questioned her for three consecutive days. On April 16, Rohit Tiwari was brought dead to a hospital in New Delhi’s Saket. His autopsy report has revealed that Rohit Tiwari died of asphyxia as he was strangulated and smothered.

The police have said that Apoorva has confessed the murder of her husband and has cited unhappy marriage as the reason for murdering her husband. She has also revealed that she later destroyed the evidence and has tried to mislead the Crime Branch team regarding the brutal crime.

Apart from Apoorva Tiwari, servant and her driver are the main suspects in the case.

Recently, Rohit Tiwari’s mother had accused her daughter-in-law, Apoorva and her family for murdering her son as according to her, Apoorva and her family wanted to seize the property of Rohit Tiwari.

Rohit Tiwari was the son of former Congress leader ND Tiwari. The duo in 2017 ahead of Uttarakhand assembly polls joined the BJP. Later ND Tiwari died in October last year.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App