Romesh Pathania has nurtured and sowed Indian Hockey team for thirty years and has produced world class players, now after years of hard work and conviction his name is recommended for Dronacharya Award (Lifetime) by the Government of India.

The delightful news was received from one of Romesh’s close friend in Delhi after latter read the news in the morning of 18th August in newspaper, day after it was announced. “I am not very tech free due to which I could not see websites flashing the same. But, next day when I got call from my friend I was satiated and thrilled to know,” said Romesh.

The Dronacharya awardee told The Daily Guardian that, currently he is in Himachal at his native place and spending time with his family which consists, a lecturer wife and son who is proudly following his father’s footsteps and is a dedicated hockey player. “My wife always told me that you have given it all to the game, what have you got in return?” said Romesh. Meanwhile, he is also coaching team of Punjab National Bank and is confident of producing national level players from the team.

Adding further he said that, when he used to train national team he never ever cared of massive rain or scratching heat instead always inspired players to work hard and focus on their objectives, nothing else. “I would not mind if this award was not bestowed to me, I never chased awards, my players representing the country and being considered as one of the best players in the game is more than anything else,” he told TDH.

Amongst all his favourite games, Romesh recalls match against Pakistan in 2007 in which team India beat the arch rival by 3-0. “I still remember that game correctly. Team played brilliantly in that game. I was on a dugout and witnessed the best performance of my team. I still count that game as best from my team,” he added.

Romesh Pathania, has produced many gems for Indian Hockey and is still serving the nation by continuously teaching basics of Indian Hockey. “A sportsman seeks respect and recognition from his teammates and the administration. I am thrilled to receive congratulatory messages from Chief Minister, Anurag Thakur, President of Himachal Hockey Federation and hockey fraternity,” told Romesh.

According to him, Indian Hockey is on a much better place than before and has the capability to beat any top team in the world. “I would like to convey to the national team that are doing pretty good and must keep their hopes high. Keep on working on every aspects of the game and results will be evident soon on ground,” he concluded.

