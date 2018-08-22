BJP MP from Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Wednesday raked a controversy while sharing her views on the draft of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) list. Responding to a query, Roopa Ganguly said that partition was done so that Pakistan becomes a Muslim nation, Bangladesh mainly for Muslims and Bengal part of India as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh.

Further speaking on the issue, Roopa Ganguly said, “Politically incorrect … partition was done so that Pakistan becomes Muslim nation; Bangladesh mainly for Muslims, Bengal part of India as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh.”

Only Hindus aren't refugees, Buddhists, Jains are refugees too who came from different parts of the world to India: Roopa Ganguly, BJP when asked 'what are your views on Citizenship Bill…that 'Hindus are refugees, Muslims are infiltrators'? (21.08.2018) pic.twitter.com/FniyRHjb61 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Politically incorrect…Partition was done so Pak becomes Muslim nation; Bangladesh mainly for Muslims,Bengal part of India as it was for Hindus who returned from Bangladesh: R Ganguly on 'your views on Citizenship Bill…that 'Hindus are refugees, Muslims infiltrators'? (21.08) pic.twitter.com/Dqw1NJEVWA — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

“Only Hindus aren’t refugees, Buddhists, Jains are refugees too who came from different parts of the world to India,” Roopa Ganguly said while responding her views on citizenship bill.

Almost a month ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had upped the ante against the Central government over the NRC bill.

