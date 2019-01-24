Rose Valley chit fund case: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in connection with Rose Valley chit fund case in Kolkata. Mohta will be taken to Bhubaneswar tonight and he will be produced in Court on Friday, reports said.

Rose Valley chit fund case: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta in connection with Rose Valley chit fund case in Kolkata. Mohta will be taken to Bhubaneswar tonight and he will be produced in Court on Friday, reports said. Mohta is the founder of Shree Venkatesh Films which is said to be the largest media and entertainment production companies in eastern India. Shree Venkatesh Films has produced more than 120 films. Memories in March, Chokher Bali, and Raincoat are some of the National Award-winning films that were produced under the banner of SVF.

The premier investigation agency has alleged that Mohta’s company was paid Rs 25 crore by Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case, to produce 17 films.

He is said to be a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. This comes days after the West Bengal government denied permission to BJP chief Amit Shah’s chopper to land for a rally in Malda district. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

