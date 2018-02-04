After a year of arrest, actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal was granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court three days ago, left for his hometown Kolkata on Sunday. On December 30, 2016, the Congress MP was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore rupee Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal, who was granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court three days ago, left for his hometown Kolkata on Sunday, 13 months after his arrest. Arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 30, 2016, in connection with the multi-crore rupee Rose Valley Chit Fund scam, he had been taken to Bhubaneswar for further questioning. Pal, who was admitted to a private hospital from CBI custody for the last few months, claimed he had done nothing wrong and said his party was with him all along.

“I did not do anything wrong. I hope no one has to go through what I have gone through for the last 13 months. My party was always with me,” said Pal, who was released from the hospital on Saturday night. The popular Bengali actor also said he wants to get back to acting after his recovery.”I am not well. But I am very happy that I am going back to my own people. I want to resume acting, maybe after taking rest for a month or so,” he said. The Orissa High Court granted conditional bail to Pal on Thursday while directing him to deposit Rs 1 crore with a bank, furnish two sureties of Rs 2 lakh each, and surrender his passport to the case’s Investigating Officer.

On January 3, the CBI has arrested two Trinamool MPs Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay. In the charge sheet, the CBI indicted Bandyopadhyay, Pal and a Rose Valley subsidiary under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC, Sections 4 and 6 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Section 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (abusing position as a public servant).The agency has accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore.