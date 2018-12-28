No ban of Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday, December 28, said there was no such ban on Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister in Madhya Pradesh and accused the BJP of spreading fake propaganda.

While media reports pervaded on social media about the ban of Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic former prime minister Manmohan Singh, following the film's release on Thursday, December 27, senior Congress stalwart Randeep Singh Surjewala rubbished the development on Twitter saying the BJP is spreading "fake propaganda" and the new government of Madhya Pradesh has not taken any such decision.

However, the clarifications came after a Congress leader of state Syed Zafar in a letter to the director of the film raised objections over the name of the film and asserted that his office bearers should first see the film or else they won’t allow the screening of it. The film is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari and is based on a book by Mr Singh media adviser Sanjaya Baru.

Such fake propaganda by BJP won’t desist @INCIndia from questioning the Modi Govt on – Rural Distress,

Rampant Unemployment,

Demonetisation Disaster,

Flawed GST,

Failed Modinomics,

All pervading Corruption!#ChowkidaarHiChorHai https://t.co/ytXL4Yk8Da — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led BJP faced condemnation on social media for posting the trailer of Anupam Kher-starrer on its official Twitter handle, BJP4India, just after its worldwide release.

On asking about the party’s endorsement of the film on its social media platform, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday asked can’t the party extend wishes to a film.

He also mocked the Opposition party, Congress, saying lately the Rahul Gandhi-led party has been talking a lot about freedom these days, why is it questioning other people’s freedom now?

