A series of incidents of vandalization of Hindu temples in different parts of Andhra Pradesh is gaining a lot of attention and protests. On December 28, the idol of Lord Rama was found desecrated at the 400-year-old Ramatirtham temple in Vizianagaram district. Following that, two more incidents of damage to idols were reported in Vijayawada on Sunday. These incidents taking place across the state are bringing a lot of criticism to the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government.

The opposition, YSR Congress party openly accused the Telugu Desam Party of involvement in the incidents. The political altercation over the matter increased on Saturday, as the TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu visiting the 400-year-old Ramatirtham temple in Vizianagaram district.

Naidu described CM Jagan as a “betrayer of Hindus”. He also said that in the last 18 months of YSRC regime, there had been 127 incidents of attacks on temples and desecration of idols, hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees, but not a single culprit was punished till date.

Unidentified persons allegedly damaged an idol of Goddess Sita Devi at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city. People noticed the desecrated idol at the temple on Sunday. the idol of Ketu was vandalized at a Sivalayam at Vuyyuru in the outskirts on the very same day. Including theses incidents, there have been a total number of four vandalizations across the state in the last week.

The police are yet to confirm whether there is any conspiracy behind these incidents. Over the last week, the government of the state has been faced with a lot of pressure following the incidents. The BJP and the Janasena have called for the ‘Chalo Ramateerdham’ on January 5.

In order to prevent further attacks from taking place, the state government has taken geo-taged all places of worship and increased the security around them. The DGP has also requested people to inform the police in case of any suspicious activity, as some people are trying to create communal rifts and tensions by perpetrating such violence.

