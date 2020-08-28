With the nationwide protests going against JEE NEET exams 2020,the Congress party on Friday launched a nationwide campaign for the same with Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insisted on knocking the doors of the Supreme Court over the conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand – all non-BJP states have asked for delay of the entrance exams, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement. The decision to move the court was taken during a meeting held by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on a range of issues ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court on August 17 had dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE exam scheduled to be held in September 2020 observing that the career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to consider postponing NEET and JEE in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state’s Cabinet minister also his son Aditya Thackeray had written to PM Modi urging him to count the academic year from January 2021, instead of June or July 2020.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy said that he support’s Banerjee’s call to postpone JEE and NEET and would be a part of the review petition.

The Congress party on Friday launched a nationwide campaign against the Central government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE main exams, with Rahul Gandhi urging people to speak up for the safety of students amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Congress workers hit the streets to protests against the government’s decision. Although, the members of the National Students’ Union of India were put into custody by police in various cities across the country during the protests.

Apart from this, the Congress has also decided to organise a massive nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey on the same day from 10 AM onwards.

Here are some visuals of the protests happening around the non-BJP states :

Ahmedabad: Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) detained by police during a protest against Centre's decision to conduct JEE & NEET examinations in September pic.twitter.com/51zpMb9EYy — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone #JEE_NEET examinations: Sachin Pilot, Congress in Jaipur#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/BSUKD99ZZS — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Karnataka: National Students' Union of India stages protest against holding of #JEE_NEET examinations, at Race Course Road in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/mfcKQIsfbS — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Tamil Nadu: Congress workers in Chennai hold protest against Centre's decision to hold NEET-JEE 2020 exams amid COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/wruQKgZuvB — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Delhi: Congress holds protest outside Shastri Bhawan against holding of the JEE & NEET examinations in September. pic.twitter.com/SIfStMV39z — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said the students want the exams to be conducted as more than 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded the admit cards for JEE and NEET exams.He also said that following the order of the Supreme Court with the request of students as well as parents, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the engineering and medical entrance examinations.The National Testing Agency, during the hearing, had submitted that all safeguards will be taken while holding the exam.

