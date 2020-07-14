"Killing is being covered up as suicide", claims BJP delegation from West Bengal in meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging at his house in Raiganj on Monday morning.

A delegation of BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and demanded a CBI probe into the “killing of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy”.

“A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Shri Arvind Menon, Shri Babul Supriyo, Shri Swapan Dasgupta and Shri Raju Bista called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya after meeting President Kovind over the death of MLA Debendra Nath Roy said, “Killing is being covered up as suicide. We demanded President for CBI probe as we don’t trust any agency of Bengal government. We told that such a government has no right to be in power.”

BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy’s body was found hanging outside his residence in the Uttar Dinajpur district. Following this, members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Raiganj Sumit Kumar had said that three persons were named in the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA.

“On Monday morning a case was reported when the body of MLA Hemtabad Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside his house at Raiganj. The police team which went there, after an investigation found a suicide note in his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death,” Kumar told ANI on Monday.

“The family has identified the handwriting as that of the deceased MLA. We are looking into all angles and evidence. But prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide,” he had added.

West Bengal BJP had earlier claimed that their leader was “killed and then hung”.

“Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019,” BJP Bengal’s tweet read.

