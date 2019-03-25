This year along with Steve Smith, RR has Jos Buttler, who can take the game in much fewer overs. The Englishman had made 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24. While Kings XI Punjab has Chris Gayle, the West Indies big-hitter had an impressive IPL 2018 season for KXIP, smashing 368 runs in 11 matches.

Rajasthan Royals on Monday is set to play against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. AS the IPL season has started, the teams are making their efforts to get more and more points to head the list and make to the super 8. The IPL’s first champions will lock horns against Kings XI Punjab. The interesting fact about the match is Steve Smith who is making his comeback in the IPL after missing last season. Now Smith will look to give his best for his team.

This year along with Steve Smith, RR has Jos Buttler, who can take the game in much fewer overs. The Englishman had made 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24 last season as RR reached the playoffs. The game too will showcase the batsman Ajinkya Rahane who has also got the opportunity to lead the team. The ongoing IPL will help him to fluent his skills as a team head too.

While Ravichandran Ashwin will lead Kings XI Punjab. The two captains are a mission to rise in the IPL season with their performances. Meanwhile, The super talented and dangerous batsman Chris Gayle is just 6 runs away from reaching 4000 IPL runs. Gayle will join the elite list of Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to score more than 4000 runs in the IPL. Last month, Gayle had smashed 424 runs, including two centuries, from four matches against England in the ODI series at home. The West Indies big-hitter had an impressive IPL 2018 season for KXIP, smashing 368 runs in 11 matches.

Another batsman of XI Punjab KL Rahul will partner Gayle in the opener’s role and will take the team to the finals this year.

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he is confident of a strong show as the team has assembled a well-rounded squad this year. KXIP had begun their season last year with a bang, winning five of their first seven matches. However, a poor run of six defeats in their last seven matches saw them miss out on a playoff spot.

