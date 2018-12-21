RRB ALP Technician 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised results on all the regional official websites. We are providing you all the links of the regional website links for your convinience. The CBT is scheduled to take place on the following dates i.e. January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

RRB ALP Technician 2018: The RRB Group C ALP, Technician result has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the region based official websites. The interested candidates are requested to check their results on the links available of the websites. The qualifying candidates will have to appear for the second Computer Based Test (CBT). The candidates will have to appear for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT). The CBT is scheduled to take place on the following dates i.e. January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. Prior to this, the result was announced on November 2, but several candidates raised objections to the result. They alleged that there were errors in the questions and translations. This resulted into a re-exam.

Following are the regional official websites of RRB Group C, ALP Technician revised results

RRB Guwahati- http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/documents/RRB_GUWAHATI_V11.pdf

RRB Jammu- http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/results/ShortlistedRollNosforCBT2ofCENNo.01-2018.pdf

RRB Kolkata- http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/download/Revised%20results%20pdf.pdf

RRB Malda- http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/RRBMALDASHORTLIST_201218.pdf

RRB Mumbai- http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/newpdf/FIRST_STAGE_FINAL_RESULT_RRB_MUMBAI_V11.pdf

RRB Muzaffarpur- http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna- http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi- rrbranchi.gov.in/pdf/RRB_RANCHI_V11.pdf

RRB Secunderabad- rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/PDF/RRB_SECUNDERABAD_V11.PDF

RRB Ahmedabad- rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/Result_CEN_012018_ALP_Tech_1stStage_Rev_20_12_2018.pdf

RRB Ajmer- rrbajmer.gov.in/Upload_PDF/636809309699912489.pdf

RRB Allahabad- rrbald.gov.in/docs/RRB_ALLAHABAD_V11-Result_20-12-2108.pdf

RRB Bangalore- http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/Result/1st-stage-Result-1-2018.pdf

RRB Bhopal- rrbbpl.nic.in/RRB_BHOPAL_V11.pdf

RRB Bhubaneshwar- rrbbbs.gov.in/files/Revised%20Result_CEN-01-2018_CBT-I_20.12.2018.pdf

RRB Thiruvananthapuram- rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/assets/pdf/RRB_THIRUVANANTHAPURAM_V11.pdf

RRB ALP Technician 2018: Exam pattern of second stage CBT

Part A: The duration of the examination is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions to attempt. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Part B: For PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe, the exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

