RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 result 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board will tentatively release the result of RRB ALP, Technician in this month. The result will be announced on the official websites - rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check the result zone-wise by visiting the regional official websites of RRBs.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the RRB’s Website for latest updates as earlier, the result was contemplated to be released in the month of February as per reports, but there was no official confirmation on the official website of RRB.

A total of 64,371 Posts will be recruited through this recruitment process. Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 Second Stage Exam was conducted from 21 to 23 January 2019 at various exam centres. Those who will be able to qualify the second stage exam will have to appear for Stage 3 which will be only held for Loco Pilot Posts. The final list will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in the written test.

Instructions to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2019:

•Visit the official website of Indian Railways at rrbcdg.gov.in or indianrailways.gov.in.

•Click on the flashing link of RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19 on the homepage.

•Enter the required bona fides and click on the submit button.

•The result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download/take a printout of it for future reference.

Check the result by clicking on the Check zone-wise link for RRB ALP Result 2018 for Second Stage CBT:

• RRB Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

• RRB Ajmer – http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

• RRB Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

• RRB Jammu Srinagar – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

• RRB Kolkata – http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

• RRB Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

• RRB Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

• RRB Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

• RRB Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

• RRB Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

• RRB Secunderabad – http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

• RRB Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

• RRB Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

• RRB Bhubaneshwar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

• RRB Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

• RRB Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

• RRB Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

• RRB Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

• RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

• RRB Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

• RRB Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

