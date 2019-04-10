RRB Group D Document Verification Admit Card 2019: Candidates have been advised to download the admit card and take a print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.

The RRB has made it clear that no candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

RRB Group D Document Verification Admit Card 2019: The Railways Recruitment Cells (RRBC) have released the admit card or hall tickets for the document verification round of the group D recruitment round, reports said. Candidates who had submitted their application forms for the said post can download their admit card/ hall ticket/ call letter from the official website the respective regional centres. The document verification will begin from April 12, 2019, for the candidates who have cleared computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 as well as result of the physical efficiency test (PET).

How to download RRC RRB group D Admit Card:

– Visit the regional website

– Click on the link that reads “Group D admit card”

– Candidate will be redirected to a new page

– Log-in using details

– Admit card will appear on your computer screen

– Now download RRC RRB group D Admit Card and keep a printout for future reference

Document Verification: Here is the complete list of certificates

– Class 10th, 12th mark sheet and board certificates

– NCVT/SCVT certificate

– SC/ST certificate

– OBC-NCL certificate/ Caste certificate

– Non-creamy layer certificate

– Income certificate

– Photocopy of Aadhaar card

– Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

– NOC from employer

– Transgender certificate

– Jammu and Kashmir certificate

– Death certificate of spouse in case of window

– Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

